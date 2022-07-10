Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,184,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.00. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.00.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.