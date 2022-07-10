Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1,442.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,569,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

