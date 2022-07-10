Tiedemann Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $17,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $224.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.79 and a 200 day moving average of $248.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

