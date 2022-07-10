Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 15,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of T opened at $20.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

