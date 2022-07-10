Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

