Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.
SCHX opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
