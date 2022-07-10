Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases 1,138 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,775,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $85.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.