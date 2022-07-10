Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $389.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

