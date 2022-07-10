Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 3,229 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.