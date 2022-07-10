Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 7,096 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.4% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.