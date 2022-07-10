Tobam Purchases 116 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Tobam increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 537.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $139.81 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.61 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

