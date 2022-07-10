Tobam Purchases 144 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tobam boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CarMax were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $92.66 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.37 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.44.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

