Toyo Gosei Co.,Ltd. (OTC:TYGIF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyo Gosei Co.,Ltd. (OTC:TYGIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Toyo Gosei Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Toyo Gosei Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Get Toyo Gosei Co.Ltd. alerts:

Toyo Gosei Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyo Gosei Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells photosensitive materials for photolithography primarily in Japan. The company offers photosensitive materials primarily for use in the microfabrication of semiconductor integrated circuits and liquid crystal displays, and manufacture of color filters; and a range of high-purity photo acid generators and resins that are used in chemical amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Gosei Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Gosei Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.