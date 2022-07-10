Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $266.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.72.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $203.96 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

