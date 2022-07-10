Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 212,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 52,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 82,990 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 83,078 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 535,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $73,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

