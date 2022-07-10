Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.63. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $69.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 92.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

