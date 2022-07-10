Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 300.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

