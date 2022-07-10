Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $234.74 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

