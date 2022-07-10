Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lowered by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,752,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,672,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $92.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.