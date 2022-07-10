Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

VNQ stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

