Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,471,000.

Shares of VB opened at $181.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

