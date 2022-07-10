Violich Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.17 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

