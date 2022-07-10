Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 4,300 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UAA stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Williams Capital lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

