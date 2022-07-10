Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 200 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,693,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 104,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,286,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amedisys by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 505,620 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,850,000 after purchasing an additional 98,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Shares of AMED opened at $120.00 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $271.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average is $138.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

