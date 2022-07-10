Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 572,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after acquiring an additional 299,965 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $15,942,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 945,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,801,000 after purchasing an additional 212,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 570,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

FOUR stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.