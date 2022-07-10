Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $499,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on FHB. StockNews.com lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $175.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

