Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $563,000 in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,484,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,735,000 after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after acquiring an additional 742,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Everi by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after buying an additional 180,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Everi by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after buying an additional 85,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.53.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

