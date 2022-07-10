Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 2.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 138,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWO opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

