Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,700 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Qualys were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Qualys by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,777,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,754,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 193,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 117,601 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $132.34 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.01 and a 12-month high of $150.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

