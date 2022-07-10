Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $466,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $91,151,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 18,270.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,239,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,863,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 571.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,065,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 906,674 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,477,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

