Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Country Trust Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 24,654 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Visa stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

