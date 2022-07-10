Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,077 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,050,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.35. The stock has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

