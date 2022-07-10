Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Shares Down 3.3%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.30. 90,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 232,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a current ratio of 60.28, a quick ratio of 60.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$32.92 million and a PE ratio of 0.98.

Get Vulcan Minerals alerts:

Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.