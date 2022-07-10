W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,372,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

