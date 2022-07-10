Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

