Wedbush Trims Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Target Price to $43.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Twitter from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.05 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Twitter by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $47,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Twitter by 1.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Twitter by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

