Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) to Equal Weight

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

NYSE CCO opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

