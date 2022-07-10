Westwood Management Corp IL Has $10.45 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $203.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.35.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

