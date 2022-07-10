Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

WH stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $93.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

