Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after purchasing an additional 200,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after purchasing an additional 295,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after purchasing an additional 940,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after purchasing an additional 296,420 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

