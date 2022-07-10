XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

