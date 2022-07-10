Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 424,993 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,216,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,784.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

