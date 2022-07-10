Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Beyond Meat worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

