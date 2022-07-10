Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Ares Management by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,148,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

NYSE:ARES opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

