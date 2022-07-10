Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MP Materials news, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MP opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

