11,521 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

