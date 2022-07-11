12,729 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $52.06 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.50%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

