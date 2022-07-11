13,474 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $51,043,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

