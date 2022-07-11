15,166 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in LKQ by 3,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

