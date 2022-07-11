1,684 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $186.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie downgraded Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

